Fabregas still eager to play for Spain

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas says he is still available to play for Spain and would be delighted to offer his services to whomever takes over as La Roja boss.

Spain were knocked out of the 2018 World Cup by hosts Russia, who beat them on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the last 16, which resulted in Andres Iniesta retiring from international football.

However, at the age of 31, Fabregas remains motivated to represent his country on the international stage. He won back-to-back European Championships with La Roja, as well as the 2010 World Cup.

Spain made a controversial decision two days before the 2018 World Cup kicked off, by sacking Julen Lopetegui after it was announced he would take over at Real Madrid. The Spain post is now vacant as Fernando Hierro was only an interim replacement.

“It wasn’t meant to be for Spain at this World Cup and there is a lot to be decided over the new manager and the direction the players want to go,” Fabregas wrote for The Telegraph.

“Andres Iniesta has retired and Gerard Pique has said he might also finish with the national team. I have not retired and I would certainly be available if a new coach wanted to count on me, but I will have to work hard to make it happen.

“I never said I had finished for my country and I would have loved to have played in this World Cup. I still feel very good, I feel physically there, I’m motivated. I really enjoy playing and some of the best moments of my career have come with Spain.”

Fabregas has not played for Spain since Euro 2016 when they were knocked out by Italy in the round of 16.