Foster returns to Watford after WBA exit

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has secured an instant return to the Premier League after agreeing to join Watford for a second stint.

Foster spent two seasons on loan at Watford earlier in his career and has now penned a two-year deal at Vicarage Road after agreeing a move from West Brom.

The England international made 223 appearances for West Brom, but was part of the Baggies side that was relegated last season. He made it clear that he didn’t want to remain at the club after being fined for refusing to go on a pre-season tour.

Not many clubs I’d have looked forward to signing for,but @WatfordFC have always had a special place in my life,, can’t wait to get going again😘 — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) July 5, 2018

Foster joins Watford for an undisclosed fee, although reports have suggested that it is around the £4million mark.

The 35-year-old was one of two signings made by the Hornets on the same day after winger Ken Sema joined the club from Swedish side Ostersund.

The Swedish international – who scored the winner for Ostersund in last season’s Europa League victory at Arsenal – has penned a five-year deal.

“Ken Sema is a great person. I am very happy for him and the whole club wants to congratulate him. At the same time, he will of course be missed,” Ostersund chairman Daniel Kindberg said.