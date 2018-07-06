Shaqiri wants Premier League stay

Xherdan Shaqiri says he wants to continue playing his football in the English Premier League following the relegation of Stoke City in the previous season.

Shaqiri scored eight goals for Stoke in the 2017/18 season, but it was not enough to help the team avoid the chop from the English Premier League.

The 26-year old midfielder has been linked with Liverpool and a reunion with Mark Hughes at Southampton and has promised to make a decision soon regarding his future.

Big Thanks to all Fans from all over the World for the amazing support during the WorldCup!🌎❤️ 🤲🏽🙏🏼🇨🇭#hoppschwiiz#allezlasuisse#forzasvizzera #XS23#proud⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qrsiDqtNAi — Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) 4 July 2018

He was also part of the Switzerland squad eliminated from the World Cup on Tuesday in the round of 16 after a 1-0 defeat to Sweden.

Shaqiri told journalists: “At the moment, I can’t say anything. You are going to hear soon on my future.

“I was not thinking about this because I was just focused on my national team and wanted to make a good tournament for my team and my nation. It’s pretty normal to be aware of clubs being interested.

“I don’t know, it’s not dependent on me sometimes. Of course, I would like to play on the biggest stage in football. Everybody knows that.

“I hope I can stay in the Premier League. I hope so, you never know with football. I don’t rule out anything.”