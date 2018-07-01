Keita joins Liverpool – Five fast facts

Guinea international Naby Keita officially became a Liverpool player on Sunday a year after signing from RB Leipzig in a £52 million deal.

FOX Sports Asia brings you the background on Jurgen Klopp’s latest signing for the Anfield club.

Born in Conakry, Guinea, Keita moved to France aged 17 where he joined the youth side of Ligue 2 club FC Istres. It was here that former Reds manager Gerard Houllier spotted Keita and recommended him to RB Salzburg in Austria. He joined the Austrians just a few months later.

Naby Keïta for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga: 58 games

150 take-ons

146 tackles won

118 interceptions

112 fouls won

86 shots

79 chances created

14 goals

12 assists Next stop: Anfield 🔴 pic.twitter.com/PxbtbiJLVP — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 12, 2018

Keita spent two years in Salzburg and was named Austrian Bundesliga player of the year during his second season with the club after netting 12 goals in 29 league games from midfield. His form convinced newly promoted Bundesliga side RB Leipzig to take a chance on him.

The Guinea performed so well as new boys Leipzig stormed to a runners up spot in their Bundesliga debut, that Liverpool were persuaded to make him their second-most expensive signing ever, behind Virgil van Dijk.

👋 Check out Naby Keïta's first day @ Melwood… pic.twitter.com/M8grpS0l1H — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 29, 2018

The 23-year old suffered disciplinary problems during his last season in Germany and was dismissed four times. In October 2017 he was red-carded three times in seven days, two for Leipzig and one for Guinea. Suspension meant that Keita missed his last home game for the Bulls in May.

Keita is set to make his Liverpool debut next week in a friendly game against non-league Chester. With Reds fans eager to see their new big-money signing, a full house of around 4,500 is expected as Liverpool have decided to donate all the gate receipts from the match to their less-wealthy neighbours.

Will he be a success at Anfield?