Azkals’ goalkeeper Neil Etheridge further commits to Cardiff City

Cardiff City FC has officially announced that Neil Etheridge has committed to the club until 2021.

In an official press release by the club yesterday evening, the Welsh football club confirmed that Filipino and Azkals goalkeeper has signed with the Bluebirds in a three-season span effective until the the end of 2020/21 season.

The shot-stopper has been a crucial part during Cardiff City FC’s run for promotion to the English Premier League after the club finished the season as runners-up the EFL Championship which merited an automatic qualification to the top-tier.

Neil Etheridge shared shared his “great feeling” with regards to this development in his career and involvement with the club in his Instagram post.

The Bluebirds’ sentry also “can’t wait” for his club’s first home game against Newcastle United as he also look forward to the experience and the challenges in playing in some of the most iconic venues in English football during an interview.

Cardiff City begin their campaign with an away match against AFC Bournemouth on August 11, 2018. Kick-off is at 10:00PM (HKG Time)

Related reading:

Burridge: Azkals’ Neil Etheridge is made for Premier League football