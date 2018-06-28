Rooney nears Goodison Park exit

Wayne Rooney looks set to cut short his stay at Everton by a year as he closes in on a switch to Major League Soccer with DC United.
England’s all-time leading goalscorer returned to his hometown club on a two-year deal 12 months ago after 13 seasons at Manchester United, where he won every trophy available.
Rooney registered 10 goals and two assists in 31 Premier League appearances under former Toffees boss Sam Allardyce, although there was talk of a rift between the pair.
The 32-year-old forward had been heavily linked with a move to the United States towards the end of the 2017/18 campaign, and his transfer is now taking shape.
Rooney posted a picture of himself on Twitter on Thursday, accompanied by emojis of an aeroplane and the USA flag, amid reports that he’s going to sign a two-year contract with the franchise from Washington DC.