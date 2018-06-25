Pogba: I had minor issues with Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba admits he had a few minor problems with manager Jose Mourinho last season but believes he has grown stronger as result.

The France international, currently on international duty at the World Cup in Russia, came under scrutiny for his perceived underachievement at Old Trafford in 2017/18.

Pogba and Mourinho didn’t always see eye-to-eye and the Portuguese tactician opted to bench the 25-year-old towards the end of the season. However, Pogba believes the experience helped him become a better player.

“This year was a better season than last year as I was more decisive,” he told a press conference at the World Cup.

“It’s also true that I had a big injury. It’s experience. There were little issues with Mourinho, but they were nothing.

“These are things that make you grow. I never had a season where I was pushed aside, or they put me on the bench.

“It is also the choice of the coach, it’s his job, I must accept, as I always said, the only answer is on the pitch.”