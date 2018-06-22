Everton sell Funes Mori to Villarreal

Everton have sold centre-half Ramiro Funes Mori to Villarreal, as new boss Marco Silva begins his overhaul of the Toffees squad.

Funes Mori arrived at Goodison Park in a £9.5million deal three years ago and was a regular in his first two seasons at the club, but a knee injury suffered on international duty for Argentina in March 2017 severely curtailed his time on the pitch.

The 27-year-old made just four appearances last season, which scuppered his hopes of inclusion in Argentina’s final 23-man squad for the World Cup.

New Everton manager Silva has decided to part company with Funes Mori and he has joined La Liga outfit Villarreal for an undisclosed fee.

Funes Mori had been linked with moves to English Championship side Middlesbrough and Mexican outfit Monterrey, but he has penned a four-year deal at Villarreal.

He becomes Villarreal’s third summer signing after Toko Ekambi and Gerard Moreno, while former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla is also training with the club in a bid to earn a contract.