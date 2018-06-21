Red Devils wrap up Fred deal

Manchester United have completed the signing of Fred on a five-year contract from Shakhtar Donetsk, after the midfielder passed his medical this week.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has moved quickly to replace retired captain Michael Carrick, who has joined his coaching staff at Old Trafford.

United revealed on June 5 they had agreed a deal with the Ukrainian Premier League champions as Fred prepared for the 2018 World Cup with Brazil.

The 25-year-old arrives in England after five successful seasons with the Miners, where he won 10 trophies including two domestic doubles.

“This is the biggest club in the world and I am delighted to be a part of this amazing team,” Fred told the club’s official website.

“To work with Jose Mourinho, who has won so many trophies in his time as a coach, is an opportunity not to be missed. I cannot wait to get started and to meet my new team-mates.

“I would like to thank everyone at Shakhtar Donetsk for everything they have done for me over the past five years.

“This is a very exciting time for me with my focus now fully on the World Cup with Brazil.”

Mourinho added: “Fred will complement our other midfielders’ qualities, which we need; his creative brain and passing vision will give us another dimension to our game.

“I am very happy he is joining our club and I believe our players know how important he can be in our team.”