Zola downplays Chelsea return talk

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has downplayed reports that will return to his former club to be part of Maurizio Sarri’s backroom staff.

Reports in England and Italy have said Sarri’s agent is in London to finalise a deal that will see the former Napoli manager replace Antonio Conte as the new Chelsea boss.

Zola made over 200 appearances during his time as a player for Chelsea and according to the reports, Sarri wants his countryman to be part of his backroom staff as he understands the culture of the club better.

Sarri is in the hunt for a new job after he was sacked by Napoli and replaced by former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti.

However, Zola who is in South Africa working as a pundit for the 2018 World Cup, said he is not aware of the developments at his former club.

Zola told Supersport:”There is a lot of rumours about me at the moment and nothing has happened. And we’ll see what happens in the future.

“I don’t know. I was afraid you were going to ask me this. Really, I don’t know.

“But honestly, at the moment it is only talking. Nothing is decided.”