Xhaka agrees new Arsenal contract

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract at the Emirates.

Xhaka started 37 of Arsenal’s 38 Premier League games last season and has now extended his deal at the club, albeit the Gunners have not revealed the length of the Swiss international’s new terms.

“Hi Gunners, it’s Granit, I’m happy and proud to sign a new contract here for Arsenal. I hope for good results in the future.” Xhaka said on social media.

Xhaka – who is due to feature for Switzerland in their World Cup opener against Brazil on Sunday – will have new manager Unai Emery to impress next season after replacing Arsene Wenger at the helm.

Emery said: “I’m delighted that Granit has extended his contract with us. He’s an important member of the squad and is still young so will be able to develop even more.

“I hope he has a successful World Cup with Switzerland and comes back fit and ready for the new season.”