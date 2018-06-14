Mane happy to stay at Liverpool amid Real rumours

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane insists he is enjoying his football at Anfield and isn’t looking for a move despite being linked to Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old produced another impressive season at the Merseyside outfit in 2017/18, helping the Reds to the UEFA Champions League final and fourth place in the Premier League.

The Senegal international made 44 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s charges in all competitions this past season and scored 20 goals while providing nine assists.

Mane’s exploits at the Reds has reportedly drawn interest from Los Merengues, who beat Liverpool in the Champions League final, but he appears to be happy where he is.

“I am very happy in Liverpool and my contract will last for three more years,” Mane told Salzburger Nachrichten.

He added: “As I said, I’m happy in Liverpool. But you never know what will happen in the future.”