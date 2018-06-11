De Gea coy on United future

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has refused to rule out a move to another club amid renewed speculation he could join Real Madrid ahead of the new season.

The Spain international came close to signing for Los Blancos in 2015 and continues to be linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu three years on.

De Gea heads to the 2018 World on the back of his best season at Old Trafford, having won the Golden Glove for the first time in his career after keeping 18 Premier League clean sheets.

But the 27-year-old gave little away when asked about his future at La Furia Roja’s training camp for the tournament in Russia.

“My future? The important thing is the World Cup and not to think of anything else that can divert you or upset you,” the Atletico Madrid youth product told reporters.

“You have to be focused on having a good World Cup – we are all good. Hopefully, we can go far and win.

“Football is football and a thousand things can happen. But I’m always calm. Come what may, I’ll be the same. It is important to be focused and be 100 percent.”