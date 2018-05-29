Ranieri: Sarri would do well at Chelsea

Former Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri believes Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri would be a top choice should the Blues decide to replace Antonio Conte.

Sarri enjoyed another impressive season at Napoli in 2017/18, leading them to a runners-up finish in the Serie A behind Juventus, and has been touted as a potential target for Chelsea.

Ranieri, who was in charge at Chelsea between 2000 and 2004, has backed Sarri to succeed at the west London outfit but also warned that it’s not the kind of job every manager would enjoy.

Ranieri told Sky Italia: “It depends on what Maurizio is like – he’d hardly see the president [Abramovich], he would need to work a lot and that’s something he doesn’t lack.

“Should he go to Chelsea, he’d do well there too. He’s done well at every level, even at Empoli when people were saying he wasn’t ready yet.

“Now he’s well-known all over Europe, and I’m convinced he can bring his football and his philosophy anywhere.”