Guardiola: It will be a pleasure to face Sarri

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is relishing the opportunity to face Maurizio Sarri if he joins Chelsea in the English Premier League.

Sarri looks to be on his way to England after he was sacked as Napoli manager and replaced with Carlo Ancelotti.

Guardiola stated that he was impressed with Sarri and his Napoli team after the two clubs met each other in this year’s Uefa Champions League match.

The Spaniard said Napoli were also unlucky not to have won the Serie A title in the just ended season.

Guardiola told RMC Sport: “He’s one of the absolute best.

“We judge people on what they’ve won, but the football played by Napoli this season has been out of this world. He did very well, seeing Napoli play is a spectacle.

“If he comes to the Premier League it’d be a pleasure to face him.

“Winning is always hard and Juventus show their strength every year. It’s always hard to win, you always have to do things well and this year they beat one of the strongest teams in the world in Napoli.

“What did Napoli lack? Nothing, sometimes it’s the small details which make the difference. For example, if Juventus had lost to Inter at San Siro then probably Napoli would have won.

“It’s also a matter of luck, for example, I was lucky to win thanks to very strong teams and very strong clubs and in the end that makes our job easier.”