Hughes signs three-year Southampton deal

After leading Southampton to Premier League survival against the odds, Mark Hughes has been rewarded with a three-year-contract as their manager.

Hughes replaced Mauricio Pellegrino in March and was tasked with keeping Saints in the top flight, and thanks to victories over Bournemouth and Swansea City near the end of the season, he delivered.

His assistants, Mark Bowen and Eddie Niedzwiecki, have joined him in signing contracts until 2021.

“Mark, Eddie and I are thrilled to have signed long-term contracts with the club. It was the only option we considered, having spent the last eight weeks with the club,” former Southampton player Hughes said.

“Now it is vital that we take the unbelievable support we received from the fans during the last few games into next season. The staff and the players will work hard every day to deliver the success this club deserves and, with everyone pulling together, we will achieve our goals.”

A statement from Southampton expressed gratitude for the work that Hughes did and hope that he and his players can continue to hit their targets.

“Mark and his team had a massive impact from the first day on the players, staff and fans alike, and was able to pull together everyone involved with the club to deliver the results needed,” it said.

“It is important now, under Mark’s leadership, for everyone to move into the new season with a renewed focus and energy alongside the continued and valuable support of our fans.”