Moore appointed West Brom manager

Relegated West Bromwich Albion have appointed Darren Moore on a permanent basis after his recent successful interim period in charge.

The former Baggies star led the team on an unbeaten run in April, after having replaced previous boss Alan Pardew. During that period, he picked up three wins and two draws.

Nonetheless, despite his heroics, Moore was unable to save West Brom as they were already 10 points adrift of safety when he took charge.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Jenkins believes the 44-year-old is a good fit for the team from the West Midlands, saying: “He embodies the spirit of the club and the spirit of what we are striving to achieve in this new chapter ahead.”

Away wins over Manchester United and Newcastle United saw Moore earn the Manager of the Month award for April, and he also added Tottenham Hotspur’s scalp to the list with a home victory in May.

The new man in charge at the Hawthorns said: “I am obviously extremely proud to accept this role and also extremely excited.

“We have a big summer ahead of us, a lot of hard work we need to get in now. I’m going all out to try to get those plans and personnel in place to make sure we’ve got everything ready.

“And we need to be because this is a tough league packed with great clubs. But what an opportunity for us to move the club in the right direction.”