Guardiola sweeps LMA Manager of the Year awards

Pep Guardiola has been named LMA Manager of the Year after Manchester City’s record breaking title season.

Guardiola took City to the Premier League crown as they became the first side in the competition’s history to collect 100 points, while netting 106 goals on the way.

City also secured a record number of wins for a single campaign with 32 from 38 games.

The former Barca and Bayern Munich coach was on a six-man shortlist, along with Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Sean Dyche of Burnley, Nuno Espirito Santo of Wolves, Cardiff’s Neil Warnock and John Coleman of Accrington Stanley.

Espirito Santo won Championship manager of the year, while Shrewsbury’s Paul Hurst took the League One prize and Coleman won the League Two award.

Guardiola also won the LMA prize for Premier League Manager of the Year.

Speaking afterwards, the 47-year old said: “All the other managers deserve this. They had an amazing season. You have to choose one, I was this one.”

“We played good and we are happy for that. Of course, always I think the records are a consequence of our game, our consistency. To make these type of numbers you have to be solid for months, and not just a short period.

“I am at a fantastic club – it is a family. The organisation is excellent.

“The investment was so important and the quality of our players made the difference. When I was a little boy I always say England was a little bit like a paradise.

“Everybody wants to be here. I want to say thank you to the Premier League for giving me the opportunity to be here, to share with my family, living here in England.

“The last 10 years nobody has won back-to-back so that is the challenge.”