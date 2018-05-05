Relegation heartbreak for Stoke after Palace snatch late win

Stoke City’s relegation was confirmed as Crystal Palace came from a goal down to beat the Potters 2-1 at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke City 1 Crystal Palace 2

Shaqiri opens the scoring on 43′

McArthur equalises on 68′

Van Aanholt wins it for Palace on 86′

Stoke relegation confirmed

The immediate emotion after today’s result is clearly sadness. This tweet though, moments after full time – shows a lot class, thank you for your words Patrick. Wishing you and all at @CPFC the best next season. https://t.co/MnaKwq88HA — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) May 5, 2018

Match summary

Xherdan Shaqiri put Stoke ahead with a free-kick that found the top corner, but a great counter attack saw James McArthur equalise midway through the second half.

Patrick Van Aanholt then sealed Stoke’s fate as he calmly slotted an effort past Jack Butland to complete the comeback for Palace.

Full report

Ruben Loftus-Cheek had the first chance of the match as he sized upon Ryan Shawcross before cutting inside and curling an effort with his right foot just inches to the right of Butland’s goal.

Crystal Palace soon began to dominate proceedings as Wilfried Zaha found his way into the Stoke box before letting loose an effort that went wide of the left-hand post.

Stoke then really should have scored after 20 minutes as Shaqiri and Joe Allen played a neat one-two before the former picked out Mame Diouf, who directed his header the wrongside of a post.

Andros Townsend did well to get forward and drill a ball towards goal and Yohan Cabaye, but he could direct his effort onto the roof of the net.

It was eventually Shaqiri who opened the scoring just before half time. The winger stepped up to take a free-kick in the perfect spot and he made the most of it, curling a perfect effort into the top right corner to give Stoke the lead at the break.

Crystal Palace started the second half slowly but slowly got better. Zaha got past Allen well before releasing Townsend down the left channel, but the offside flag brought an end to the promising attack.

Palace then found their equaliser as a great counter attack saw Loftus-Cheek pick out the onrushing McArthur who comfortably buried the ball into the bottom left corner.

Paul Lambert responded to the goal by introducing 18-year-old striker Tyrese Campbell in place of Glen Johnson as the Potters desperately searched for a winner.

Palace should have scored in the 77th minute as Townsend did well before cutting the ball back to Zaha who was right in front of goal, but the winger could only blaze an effort over the goal.

With just four minutes left on the clock, Van Aanholt scored as Zaha’s pass deflected off Shawcross before falling into the Dutch international’s path who calmly beat Butland to seal a late victory for the Eagles.

The loss confirmed Stoke’s relegation to the Championship for next season, bringing an end to their 10-year stint in the Premier League.