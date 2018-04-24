Top 5 Arsenal signings under Arsene Wenger

Spending 22 years with Arsenal, manager Arsene Wenger has done so much for the North London outfit.

From the “Untouchables” to winning the FA Cup a record-best seven times, Wenger will leave a legacy that will not be forgotten.

In addition to his accolades, many remember the Frenchman as one who has a keen eye on talent and he has signed numerous players who have gone on to have very successful careers.

Below are a few of the best players that the 68-year-old signed throughout his tenure at the Emirates Stadium.

Cesc Fabregas

Signing with Arsenal in 2003, few imagined that Fabregas would turn out as the star he is today.

Climbing up the ranks of the Barcelona youth team, Wenger picked up a 16-year-old midfielder and turned him into one of the most complete players to command the midfield.

Fabregas was comfortable taking a big role in the club, gaining Wenger’s trust and eventually becoming a starter as early as 17 years old.

In fact, Fabregas went on to become captain of the Gunners at a tender age of 21.

After spending eight years in North London, Fabregas moved back to his boyhood club in Barcelona for a fee of £25.4 million. The Spaniard would go on to return to London for Chelsea three years later and still be an important player for the Blues.

Robert Pires

Before joining Arsenal in 2000, Robert Pires played for Olympique Marseille. He was a capable midfielder who caught the eye of Wenger as he was trying to build a strong team to contend in the Premier League.

Other teams like Real Madrid and Juventus eyed Pires, but Wenger had leverage on the Frenchman and eventually signed him for £6 million.

With Pires and other stars on board, Arsenal went on to enjoy some of their best years, winning the Premier League and FA Cup titles.

On 2006, Pires moved to Villarreal on a free transfer but many still relive his moments with the Gunners. He played a total of 281 matches for the North London team, scoring 85 times.

Kolo Toure

The only defender to make to make the list, Toure is a fan favourite as he enjoyed much success under Wenger’s wing.

Signing with the Gunners from ASEC Mimosas in 2002, Wenger picked up a total steal as he only signed the native of Ivory Coast for £150,000.

Partnering with Sol Campbell, Toure enjoyed his biggest success at the Emirates as he won the Premier League and FA Cup and was part of the “Untouchables.”

He spent almost seven years with the Gunners before moving to Manchester City and has since moved to other teams like Liverpool and Celtic. He is now retired and is the assistant coach for the Scottish club.

Robin Van Persie

As the most recent signing in the list, Wenger struck gold when he was able to sign striker Robin Van Persie to the Emirates.

The Dutchman played his first senior football with Feyenoord before a four-year, £2.75 million deal brought him to North London.

Wenger rated Van Persie as a striker, despite originally playing as a winger for his former club. This turned out positively as the Dutchman is considered one of the best players to wear Arsenal’s kit.

Van Persie won the English Super Cup twice, while bagging the FA Cup with Arsenal back in 2005. He was also the PFA Player of the Year during the 2011-12 season as he finished as the top scorer in the Premier League with 30 in the season.

Wenger and Van Persie would eventually part ways as he moved to Manchester United for a £22.5 million fee in 2013. However, the striker has now returned to Feyenoord reportedly to end his career with his boyhood club.

Thierry Henry

Arguably one of the best players in Arsenal’s history, Wenger is responsible for bringing legendary forward Thierry Henry to North London.

Previously playing for Italian club Juventus, Wenger was able to transform the Frenchman from a left winger to one of the most devastating striker during his peak years.

Moving from Italy to England in 1999, Wenger paid £11 million to get Henry’s services – certainly a steal especially in today’s transfer market. It would be worth it as Henry would go on to score 176 goals in 258 Premier League appearances for the club.

He would move on to play for Barcelona after eight years in London, but he would make a return in January 2012 for a loan spell with the club.

Henry would have numerous honours with Arsenal which include two Premier League titles, three FA Cup trophies and five English Super Cup triumphs.

The striker would also get individual accolades like the PFA Player of the Year award in two consecutive years from 2002 to 2004.