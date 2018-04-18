Kane scores but Spurs fail to get past Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur dropped points in their race for second place in the Premiership with a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Brighton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Moura makes a rare start

Kane on target on 48′

Gross equalises from the spot on 50′

Match summary

Harry Kane bundled Spurs ahead just after half-time, but the lead was quickly erased a Gross fired home a penalty barely five minutes later.

Full report

It was an exciting end-to-end start to this match with Christian Eriksen looking to fire Spurs ahead with a free-kick under the Brighton wall. His set-piece fell to Jan Vertonghen, who hit his delivery to close to home stopper Matt Ryan.

Lewis Dunk then beat Moussa Sissoko to a ball into the Spurs 18-yard with his header causing some problems for Hugo Lloris, who gathered at the second attempt.

Lloris did well to deny Antony Knockaert from his long-range shot that deflected off Simon Davies, ahead of making a comfortable save from Glenn Murray, who could only weakly connect to a good cross from Gross.

Brighton were enjoying some momentum, but Dunk couldn’t keep his shot down on the half hour mark, while Kane should have done better with a ball from Lucas Moura that Eriksen dummied. The England could only fire high and wide over Ryan in goal, who then did well to tip a Moura piledriver over as the Brazilian attempted to stamp his authority on the game.

Tottenham finished the half well with Ryan saving from Kane, who slipped as he shot, before the busy keeper got down quickly to turn Son Heung-Min’s shot around a post.

The away side came out firing at the start of the second period, and were soon a goal to the good, with 48 minutes on the clock.

Son was the architect as he danced around Ryan, before the ball fell for Kane, who bundled the ball home.

But the lead was short live as Serge Aurier fouled Jose Izquierdo in the box and Gross converted the subsequent spot-kick.

Moura was off target on 55 minutes as Spurs upped the tempo in search of a winner, before Eriksen and Davies both had goalbound efforts blocked.

Spurs were dominating the ball, but Eriksen was unlucky to see his 73rd minute dig deflect off Shane Duffy and wide of the target, while Kane was wide a drive on 85 minutes, having slipped again mid-shot.

The result left Brighton on 36 points, eight points clear of the relegation zone and Tottenham eight points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea, on 68 points – but three adrift of Manchester United in second place.