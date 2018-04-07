10 things to watch out for on EPL’s matchday 33

Three derbies, Manchester City’s chance to win the title, Arsenal hoping to make progress for the coveted fourth place and finding your favorite Citizen on Tinder.

Keep a look-out for these and much more during the Premier League’s matchday 33.

Should @ManCity win the title on Saturday, they’ll have done so with more games to spare than any side in

English top-flight history#MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/APcSyR0Wl2 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 6, 2018

Manchester City can win the title

It’s the Manchester derby. If they win, Manchester City clinch the Premier League with more games to spare than the fingers on your hand (unless you have supernumerary digits). Jose Mourinho doesn’t want to be usurped by Jurgen Klopp as ‘the Special One’ when it comes to facing City and United will seek to capitalise on whatever condition Pep Guardiola’s men are in after the Champions League.

Arsenal’s Champions League hopes

Arsenal have two routes to the Champions League – win the Europa League or claw their way to the Premier League’s top four. Currently, they are 13 points down, with 21 points still to be decided. They were all on their way on the first route, with a 4-1 rout against CSKA Moscow at the Emirates, but Arsene Wenger doesn’t want to rest on his laurels as two-legged ties are tricky. If they do advance to the semi-final, the Gunners might meet the likes of Atletico Madrid or any of the Red Bull teams (Leipzig and Salzburg). Wenger has Leicester and Manchester United left as formidable opponents in the Premier League, which means he has a choice on which route to take. First, they have to take out Southampton who are in dire straits.

Newcastle here to stay?

Rafa Benitez wants to be managing a club in next season’s Premier League, but his team are not out of the woods yet – sitting in 12th and just seven points away from the relegation zone. Whether or not he stays at St. James’ Park totally depends on how his club does. His wards have to get a favorable result against Arsenal though if they want him to stay there.

Burnley on the cusp of Europe

Burnley have been to Europe before. Go ask your uncle, who might remember Burnley’s 1960-61 European Cup run. Well, aside from the 1966-67 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, that’s Burnley’s only European appearance. Currently 7th, the Clarets are possible entrants to the Europa Cup third qualifying round, provided that the FA Cup winners end up in the top six. Things are looking bright for Sean Dyche’s players with an intriguing match-up against Watford away at Vicarage Road.

Brighton’s last chance?

The Seagulls are desperate to stay in the Premier League and out of their remaining matches, their game against Huddersfield Town is a must-win. Chris Hughton knows this all too well, particularly as they still have to face the likes of Spurs, Man City and Man United.

Leicester: One last push for Europe

Leicester supporters can tell Burnley fans how it feels like to play midweek outside the Queen’s realm. European fever is spreading, and Leicester want to stay, even if it is via the Europa League. If the Manchester clubs qualified for the Champions League via the backdoor, so can they. The Foxes are facing unpredictable Newcastle, and Claude Puel has his hands full with an undecided Rafa Benitez.

Getting ready for West Ham! 👊 pic.twitter.com/5UrscccFCt — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 6, 2018

Chelsea reset at the Bridge

The Blues would rather forget about last week. Sure, they lost to Spurs. Sure Spurs won for the first time at Stamford Bridge in two decades. But that’s in the past now. Antonio Conte now has London neighbors West Ham to think about. Surely they can’t lose twice in a row at the Bridge against derby rivals? Chelsea have an easier schedule for the reason of the season – only Liverpool offering a daunting task. But surely Conte knows by now that he can’t be complacent. Chelsea have been known to win classic games against the likes of Arsenal only to lose to unheralded opposition days later.

West Brom’s swansong?

West Brom are rock bottom of the league and will almost surely be relegated unless a miracle of epic proportions happens. The club has had enough, causing Alan Pardew to part ways with the Baggies. Now with Darren Moore in charge, West Brom face challenging odds against Swansea. The Swans are struggling to avoid relegation themselves, and want to avoid the Championship too. Can a change at the top turn things around for the Baggies? Or will a change in scenery from Old Trafford to the Hawthorns do the trick for Carlos Carvajal’s men?

⏱ @LFC have netted 4️⃣ 90th-minute winners against Everton – no side has had more against a specific opponent in the #PL#EVELIV pic.twitter.com/KfQgoF7iSD — Premier League (@premierleague) April 7, 2018

Derby on Merseyside

Everton entertain Liverpool. who are on a high after an exhilarating win against Manchester City (incidentally, the same team that defeated the Toffees last week). Perhaps the Reds have the number of every blue team in the league? Everton want to rain on Liverpool’s parade, and with Idrissa Gana Gueye fit and Ashley Williams back from suspension, Everton can expect to have an easier time. Liverpool suffered a casualty in the City match with Mohamed Salah rated as doubtful. Klopp hated the fact that the derby match is in between the Champions League legs, so perhaps Everton supporters should call it the luck of the draw.

City should swipe right

If you haven’t heard, City just swiped right and announced a multi-million pound partnership with Tinder. Yes, that app where you can get a date. Well, it’s not that easy, but anything that works should help, right? City need all the support they can get, and what better way to get that by having Tinder change its colours in time for the meeting with old foes Manchester United.