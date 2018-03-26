Aguero: I would like to return to Independiente

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has spoken of his desire to return to his first club Independiente in Argentina, when his contract with City expires in 2020.

Aguero, who missed his country’s friendly match against Italy last week due to injury, has two years remaining on his current deal with the club and seems unlikely to pen a new contract.

Buen trabajo chicos!//Brilliant work, mates! 👏👏👏 C'mon, City! pic.twitter.com/LqrFb5wyJS — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) March 12, 2018

The diminutive striker is still in camp with his national team ahead of Tuesday’s match with Spain.

He has been at City since 2011 after joining from Spanish side Atletico Madrid and has contributed 21 goals in the club’s successful league campaign this season.

The 29-year has become a legendary figure at City having played a big role at the club lifting the league titles in 2012 and 2014.

Aguero told Fox Sports Argentina: “I always said that I would like to return to Independiente when my contract ends with City, which is in 2020. I am not thinking about that now.

“I am focused on finishing the season well and reaching the World Cup.”