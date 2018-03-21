Wilkins: Mourinho wants Shaw to have winning mentality

Former Chelsea assistant coach Ray Wilkins has claimed Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho’s criticism of Luke Shaw is aimed at provoking a reaction.

Mourinho has persistently publicly criticised Shaw, most recently following a 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Brighton. He suggested the 22-year-old’s performance was so bad he was asking to be substituted, which he was at half-time.

Wilkins feels the Portuguese coach is looking for a response from Shaw, and that he is trying to instil in him the winning mentality needed at Old Trafford.

“I feel for Luke a little bit because when he was at Southampton, he looked an outstanding prospect at left-back and it was a good move for him to move to Old Trafford,” said Wilkins, who played for the Red Devils from 1979 to 1984.

“But I’ve said on numerous occasions: when you go to Old Trafford, it’s not only what you can do with the ball, you’ve got to have the mentality of a winner as well and perhaps Jose is not quite seeing that in Luke at this moment in time.”

Shaw was left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad for England’s upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy, and has only played four times for his country since the 2014 World Cup.

The Southampton youth product has only played 15 games in all competitions for United this season – a fact which Wilkins feels has contributed to his exclusion from the national team.

“This was a massive year for him as well because he could have been the one to be going to World Cup at left back. This fella is a powerhouse of a left-back down that left side,” the former Three Lions midfielder added.

“Unfortunately he’s picked up a few knocks, which hasn’t helped his development, but he’s just not played enough.”