Lopetegui: Morata can still earn World Cup place

Spain head coach Julen Lopetegui has reassured Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata that he still has a chance to earn a place in the 2018 World Cup squad.

The 25-year-old was not included in Spain's most recently called-up squad for the upcoming friendly games against Germany and Argentina, set to take place on March 23 and 27 respectively.

Morata has seen his form take a dip in recent weeks. He has not scored in his last seven Premier League appearances and missed out on two games due to a back injury.

However, Lopetegui has stated that Morata has every chance to earn another call-up to the Spanish team before the World Cup, should his performances improve.

"Of course Morata has a lot of possibilities to go to the World Cup and he knows it," he told El Partidazo de COPE.

"He has to show these months the player he is inside."

Morata scored his first goal since December on Sunday when he opened the scoring in the 2-1 FA Cup victory over Leicester City.