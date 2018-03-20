Van Dijk insists ‘there’s more to come’

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk reckons that he can do even better despite an immediate upturn in his side’s defensive form since his arrival.

The Dutchman, a £75 million club-record signing from Southampton, has managed four clean sheets in 10 appearances since his January debut.

The Holland international was touted as a cure all for the Anfield club’s much-publicised defensive woes and while Jurgen Klopp will still not be completely happy, it is clear that Van Dijk has made a big difference.

“Obviously you come here with expectations and you want to play as soon as possible and as much as possible this season and be as fit as possible and quick as possible,” said the 26-year old.

“Now I’m getting better and better and the understanding with all of the players is getting much better. I’m just playing my game and trying to help my team.”

Virgil van Dijk doesn’t get enough credit for how easy he makes his job look at centre-back. He’s made such an impact on this team and there’s still so much more to come from him. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) March 17, 2018

The confident centre-back added that the improvement has come as he approaches full fitness following injury problems.

“What percent am I now? That’s difficult. But I’m completely over the ankle problems (which kept him out for long periods in the last year), definitely.

“It’s more than that, it’s also just condition-wise and the way Liverpool play you need to be spot on. That’s pretty clear right now.”

3 points + clean sheet. @22mosalah on fire 🔥👑 Looking forward to meet up with @OnsOranje and playing England & Portugal! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Na1Rnn2n4Z — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 18, 2018

Van Dijk said he will now be fully focussed on upcoming friendlies against England and Portugal before some big games when club competitions start again at the end of the month.

Liverpool face Crystal Palace in the battle for a top-four spot in the Premier League before their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City – just two days before a trip to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby.

“You don’t think about that when you’re heading off with the international team. You’re giving everything for your country, and that’s what I’m going to do,” he said.

“It’s a big period for us as a country, we have been in transition, we have a new manager, and it’s going to be totally different now and I’m looking forward to meeting up with the guys. We play England as well, so it’s going to be good.

“We can prepare for that (the Champions League) when the time comes.

“Everybody knows that anyone we get is going to be very hard. Man City is a very good team, very hard to play against and we need to be 100 percent or even better to beat them over two games.”