Evra enjoying leadership responsibility

West Ham defender Patrice Evra admits there is added pressure on him as a Premier League veteran to be a leader and an example for the club's younger players.

The 36-year-old full-back has vast experience in the Premier League and as a footballer in general. The Frenchman has been playing at a professional level for 20 years, making 728 appearances.

Evra has also won five Premier League titles, during his time at Manchester United, and is eager to help the Hammers' younger players by sharing his knowledge of the game.

"When you’re in a leadership position, your most important job is to create more leaders around you."https://t.co/KQsrwBAmx5 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) March 15, 2018

“Coming in at my age, there’s massive responsibility on my shoulders,” Evra told the club's official website.

“You have to lead by example. Before you can say anything to a younger player and guide them with your words, you have to show them good examples and lead with your actions. You have to work hard in training, and do your job in the games.

“It’s in my character to do that anyway, and I’m not someone who has anything to prove. When you’re in a leadership position, your most important job is to create more leaders around you. I like to do that and I strive to do that. I want to see my teammates – particularly the younger ones – getting better and playing well. The most important thing is the team.

“This role fits my personality so, for me, it was the perfect fit to come to West Ham.”