Report: Hughes set to become Saints boss

Former Stoke City manager Mark Hughes is set to become the new boss of Southampton after Mauricio Pellegrino was sacked on Monday.

The Saints have endured a tough season in 2017/18 and are currently hovering precariously over the relegation zone by just one point.

The outfit from Hampshire has won just once in 17 matches and have eight matches left in the current campaign to secure their top-flight status.

Meanwhile, Hughes, who was in charge of Stoke for four-and-a-half years before being sacked in January, is now said to be in advanced talks to take over the helm of the struggling side.

In his coaching career to date, the 54-year-old has been in charge for 445 Premier League games with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Fulham and Stoke.

The club was defeated 3-0 by Newcastle United last Saturday and their next league clash is against fellow strugglers West Ham United on 31 March.

If Hughes is appointed as expected, he will be Saints’ fourth permanent manager in four years since Mauricio Pochettino left to join Tottenham Hotspur in 2014.