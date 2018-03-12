Higginbotham: Pogba and Sanchez get in each other’s way

The reason Alexis Sanchez has failed to catch fire since joining Manchester United could be because of Paul Pogba, reckons Danny Higginbotham.

The former United defender believes that Sanchez and Pogba are being employed too close to each other on the left.

Sanchez, who has scored just once in nine matches for his new side since joining from Arsenal in January, normally plays on the left of a front-three for United, which puts him on the same side of the field as Pogba.

“When Sanchez is dropping deep, Pogba’s coming forward and they’re getting in each other’s way,” said Higginbotham.

“If Pogba’s going forward and Sanchez is dropping, you can almost throw a blanket over them – and that will be music to the ears of opponents.

“When you’ve got Pogba and Sanchez in the same team, the last thing you want is them holding hands.”

Despite acknowledging Sanchez’ slow start at Old Trafford, Higginbotham has no qualms over his purchase, and believes the Chilean will ultimately prove his worth.

“It’s difficult because everyone wants to see him doing what he did for Arsenal but Manchester United play a completely different way.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time for Sanchez to adjust. I don’t think it’s for his lack of trying – I think his work rate’s been good.

“At times he’s looked a little bit frustrated with himself. You expect so much from him but it’s going to take time for him to get used to the way United play.

“He’s inconsistent at the moment, but he’s a world class player and he will come good. In time he will prove to be a top signing for United.”

While Sanchez is expected to line up against Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday, Pogba remains a doubt after picking up an injury in training prior to United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday.