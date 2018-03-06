Klopp: Lallana still important for Reds

Jurgen Klopp says Adam Lallana still has a part to play in Liverpool's season despite the midfielder having rarely featured this season.

The 29-year-old England international has struggled with hamstring injuries this season, keeping him sidelined.

The former Southampton star has made just 10 appearances in all competitions, but the Reds Boss expects Lallana to make a strong comeback.

Ahead of facing Porto in a last-16, where they lead 5-0 from the first leg, Klopp said: "Adam, absolutely, was an integral part of the team and with the competition we have for Adam it is still usually not a problem for him, because he is important to us."

Klopp admitted that mistakes were made as Lallana attempted to return too early from his injury.

"But he needed only time. Life is to learn from your mistakes and we all have to learn," he said.

"We made this mistake – he looked fit. Maybe two little setbacks, not the biggest setbacks, but in and out, in and out, and that makes no sense so now we have to build with him. He is coming close.

"But of course he now has no rhythm, which is another thing. We still need him, we will use him still."