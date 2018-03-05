Giroud rejects Chelsea crisis talk

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud insists the club are not in a crisis following the disappointing defeat at Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Blues lost 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, in a game that produced very few positives for the visitors and resulted in them falling five points behind the top four.

However, Giroud, who came off the bench to replace Willian in the 78th minute, doesn’t think Chelsea are in crisis, despite losing four of their last five league games.

“I don’t even question myself about that – it is not a crisis. We have played (Manchester) United and City away. Obviously, we could have done better but these are not small games,” said Giroud, according to Sky Sports.

“We are not happy with that [but] it is not the day and the moment to question whether we are behind the boss or not. Obviously, we are behind him and we are all sticking together.”

“It is not a good weekend for us because our opponents in the Champions League race won,” he added.

“But we still have nine games to go. We will believe until the end and keep the faith in our game.

“Some top teams will play against each other – you never know. We need to keep the focus on this and win the next game and go step by step. We need momentum to reach fourth place.”