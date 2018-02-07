Sanchez avoids jail time over tax fraud

Alexis Sanchez has pleaded guilty to committing tax fraud during his stay in Spain, but Manchester United’s new signing will not be put behind bars.

The Chile international spent three years at Barcelona before being tempted to the Premier League by Arsenal in 2014, and he was accused of defrauding the Spanish Treasury.

Sanchez received a 16-month prison sentence for failing to declare income from his image rights amounting to €1 million, but due to being a first-time offender and the length of the term, he will not serve any jail time.

The 29-year-old forward has agreed to settle the amount owed plus interest, and can now look ahead to making an impact for the Red Devils after his January move from the Gunners.

Sanchez scored on his home debut for United in a 2-0 win over Huddersfield last weekend and he’ll be eager to have a go at Newcastle on Sunday.