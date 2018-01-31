Arsenal finally sign Aubameyang

Arsenal has announced the long-awaited signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international striker, who has been ripping up the Bundesliga in recent seasons, joins the Gunners on a “long-term contract for a club-record fee”, of a reported £56m.

With 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund, the 28-year-old is a welcome addition to Arsenal, who sold Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United and are set to offload Olivier Giroud to Chelsea.

Arsenal welcomed their long-term target to the club after sealing the deal on Wednesday, subject to some “regulatory processes”.

The club wrote: “Welcome to Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang!

“The 28-year-old has joined us from Borussia Dortmund on a long-term contract for a club-record fee.

“Our second signing of the January transfer window, Auba is one of the world’s most highly-rated strikers. He scored 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga games for Dortmund and had a hand in 172 goals in 213 matches in all competitions for his former club.

“Auba is the Gabon captain and all-time top goalscorer and became the first Gabonese winner of the African Footballer of the Year award in 2015.

“This deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes and Auba’s squad number will be confirmed shortly.”

Dortmund are, meanwhile, set to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan as a replacement for Aubameyang.