Premier League |

Chelsea chasing Emerson…and maybe Dzeko too

Chelsea are in talks with Roma to sign left-back Emerson Palmieri, and are reportedly also eager to bring in striker Edin Dzeko.

Emerson, a Brazil-born full-back hoping to play for Italy, would provide back-up and competition for Marcos Alonso, who has been one of Chelsea’s top players at wing-back this season.

"There’s nothing certain yet, we are in a phase of discussion and evaluation," Emerson’s agent, Fernando Garcia of Elenko Sports, told Calciomercato.

"Chelsea are a concrete possibility, absolutely. Now the two clubs are talking, we’ll see if they reach a positive conclusion.

"Obviously, Emerson would love to play in the Premier League and it’d be a dream to work with Conte, as he is among the best coaches in the world."

Dzeko, who spent five seasons in England with Manchester City, scored 29 goals from 37 Serie A appearances last season and has nine from 19 so far this campaign.

The Blues are searching for a striker as Alvaro Morata’s goals have dried up and manager Antonio Conte seems not to trust Michy Batshuayi to deputise.

