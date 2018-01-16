Pochettino responds to Real rumours

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule out a potential move to Spanish Primera League giants Real Madrid after being linked with the club.

With the European Champions enduring one of their worst slumps in recent times, trailing league leaders Barcelona 19 points, current head coach Zinedine Zidane has been feeling the heat.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has been credited for his incredible work at White Hart Lane, transforming the London based side into one of the most exciting attacking sides in Europe.

Links with Real immediately arose when the Premier League side beat Los Blancos for top spot in their UEFA Champions League Group this season.

"Football will bring me to where football wants me to be," Phe told Onda Cero. "Jorge Grifa (a former Argentina international player) told me to focus on the present, to maintain your professionalism and let things happen, and he was like a second father to me.

"In football, you always have to endure highs and lows whether you are managing in England or in Spain, so it is normal for me to go through this."