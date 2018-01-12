Conte: I face uncertain Chelsea future

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admits that “anything is possible” when it comes to his future at Stamford Bridge.

Recent reports in Italy have linked Juventus boss Max Allegri and Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri with the Chelsea job, and Conte realises that being a Premier League manager does not come with a lot of job security.

“I have another year of (my) contract with this club,” Conte said. “But as you know very well everything is possible. In one moment you stay here, in another moment another person replaces you in your job.

“Football is very difficult to stay at a club for many years, especially in England, before managers were in charge for many years, but now in England they are happy to sack the manager early.”

Asked if he would extend his contract with Chelsea, Conte added: “In this case, I think the club has to decide to send me away.

“For the manager of this club it’s normal to have this type of situation, also if you won last season the league and you reached the final in the FA Cup. This is the history of this club for the manager.

“I have a lot of experience to deal with this type of situation. (But) there is something strange if, after the first game we lost against Burnley, the press pushed quickly to sack me for another coach. I think in other clubs this doesn’t happen.”

Conte insisted he was happy at Chelsea, however, and said he would “never give up” trying to do his best for the club.