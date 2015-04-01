De Gea: English football has changed me

The 24-year-old has become a crowd favourite at Old Trafford following a difficult and frustrating start to his career in the Premier League.

"Truth be told, English football has changed me a great deal," he told FIFA's official website. "I've developed a lot physically, greatly improved my concentration and generally improved all aspects of my game.

"I was very young when I came here, but four years on, things are very good overall. This league really suits me, as you learn a lot here."

De Gea also revealed that he was ecstatic when United manager Louis van Gaal signed former Barcelona keeper Victor Valdes in January.

Since then, De Gea has been picking Valdes' brain and learning what it takes to succeed at such a high level.

"Victor Valdes and I work very well together — I'm very happy to be with him," he said. "I'm learning so much from him, not just in goalkeeping terms given his immense experience, but also as a person.

"He's a very straightforward guy with a lot of character. Moreover, he's always ready to lend a hand, trying to help out with his advice, especially during games."