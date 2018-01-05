Salah crowned African POTY

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been rewarded for his stand-out displays for club and country by being crowned African Player of the Year.

Salah has enjoyed a stellar 2017 after netting 23 goals in 29 outings for Liverpool and helping Egypt secure a place at next year’s World Cup.

The 25-year-old also helped Egypt reach the final of the African Cup of Nations back in February.

Salah has been recognised for those achievements after pipping Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane and Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Player of the Year prize.

“It was very difficult to explain that moment to qualify to the World Cup after 28 years,” said Salah at the ceremony.

“And to have a great season with the clubs, with Roma and Liverpool. This award is a big award for me. it’s a special moment for me in my career.”

? Congratulations, Mo! ?@22mosalah has been named CAF African Player of the Year for 2017. ?? pic.twitter.com/j1i0DOUuH2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 4, 2018

Salah becomes the first Egyptian in 35 years to win the award after Mahmoud Al Khatib was the previous winner in 1983.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp allowed both Salah and Mane to attend the awards ceremony in Ghana, ahead of Friday’s FA Cup tie against Everton. Salah had already been ruled out of the game through injury.