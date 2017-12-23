Mourinho bemoans unfair fixture list

Jose Mourinho has said that Manchester United and Leicester "are punished by the decisions of the calendar" ahead of a gruelling holiday schedule.

The Red Devils take on Claude Puel's Foxes on Saturday before facing Burnley on Boxing Day, Southampton on Saturday and Everton on New Year's Day.

An FA Cup tie with Derby County follows on Friday 5 January to round off a period of five games in 14 days.

Leicester face a similarly taxing schedule, and Mourinho has preempted any poor results by pointing to what he feels is an unfair situation.

He explained: "We are not the only ones. There are other teams in the same situation as we are and Leicester is one of them in the same situation as we are.

"We did the simple objective study on that and there is a big gap, a really big gap between some clubs and other clubs.

"There are clearly the ones that are really privileged and there are clearly another group of the ones that are really punished by the decisions of the calendar and there are another group in the middle of it, where I would like to be.

"I know I would never be in the top group but in the middle group, we would like to be."