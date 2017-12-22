Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool

Arsenal will need to curtail Liverpool's attacking threat if they are to secure any kind of result from their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

Premier League

22 December 2017

Kick-off 21:45 local time

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: M. Atkinson

Assistants: S. Child, A. Nunn

Fourth official: S. Attwell

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Arsenal 189 68 51 70

Liverpool 189 70 51 68

Previous encounter:

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal 27/08/2017 (Premier League)

Liverpool goalscorers: R. Firmino (17'), S. Mane (40'), M. Salah (57'), D. Sturridge (77')

Players to watch:

While Alexandre Lacazette continues to lead the Gunners' goalscoring charts, his goals have dried up of late, having last scored in the 3-1 loss to Manchester United at the beginning of December.

It was a free-for-all in the 6-0 defeat of Bate, with five different goalscorers, and an own goal, while, Olivier Giroud, who is injured, alongside Mesut Ozit and Danny Welbeck, have all been solitary scorers for Arsenal in their past few matches.

Liverpool's Fab Four of Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have a collective goal tally of 29, although Salah leads the way with 14 goals this season.

On their day, the Reds can cause havoc, and if all of their top players are firing, the Gunners will have a tough time trying to contain them.

Team form and quotes:

There is very little to separate these two sides, with Arsenal heading into this game in fifth place on 34 points with Liverpool in fourth place on 34 points, after 18 matches.

Both sides have impressed at times this season, while also being massively inconsistent.

The Gunners come into this match on the back of a 1-0 win over West Ham in the League Cup after defeating Newcastle by the same scoreline in the league; this after two draws, against Southampton (1-1) and the Hammers (0-0).

The Reds thrashed Stoke (0-3), Brighton (1-5) and Spartak Moscow (7-0) before being held by Everton (1-1) and West Brom (0-0), but last beat Bournemouth (0-4), on Sunday.

Wenger told his pre-match press conference: "I believe that Liverpool is very good going forward so you need overall a good defensive performance.

"I have to analyse that well and you have to guess a little bit who will play [for Liverpool]. It is not always the same – it depends on their personnel.

“They have plenty of offensive players and, looking at them recently, they have changed a lot their teams so it is difficult to guess. But I will try to see what I do.

"For me, the most important thing is we turn up with a positive performance. We have been strong at home and it is important we continue to dictate our game at home.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp added: "I think Arsene gets a lot of criticism. I’ve seen it since I’ve been in England and for sure, it’s not right.

"But he’s still there and he’s doing a brilliant job again. Top five, six, fighting for fourth and being involved in different cup competitions and things like that. He’s obviously still very ambitious and as long as you feel that, you can stay."

He continued: "Arsenal are not parking the bus but will be more occasionally a long-ball playing team. They are complex to face.

"We know how they play in the half spaces and Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are in good moments. That’s difficult to defend. Jack Wilshere is back on track, Granit Xhaka has shots from distance, they have wing-backs or full backs on the run.

"So it’s a real job to do. You close one gap and another one opens. We have to be ready for this."

Team news:

Joel Matip (muscle injury) is not expected to be ready to return for the Reds, while Daniel Sturridge (hamstring and illness) is also out.

Emre Can is back after his suspension and Adam Lallana is also available for selection, but Alberto Moreno continues his rehabilitation from an ankle injury.

For Arsenal, Olivier Giroud (hamstring) is out alongside Aaron Ramsey (hamstring) but Francis Coquelin should be fit despite picking up a knock in midweek.