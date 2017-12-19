Lanzini appeal rejected by FA

West Ham playmaker Manuel Lanzini will serve a two-match ban with immediate effect after failing with an appeal against a simulation charge.

The Football Association retrospectively charged the Argentine on Monday for deceiving a match official during the Irons' 3-0 win at Stoke this past weekend.

Referee Graham Scott pointed to the spot in the 18th minute when Lanzini went to ground under a challenge from Potters defender Eric Pieters, with Mark Noble converting the resulting penalty to give David Moyes' side the lead.

Under-pressure Stoke boss Mark Hughes said afterwards that Scott had been conned, although Moyes expressed surprise at the FA's ruling on Monday and decided to lodge an appeal, which was rejected by an independent regulatory commission on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old will now be unavailable for the short trip to Arsenal in the EFL Cup quarter-finals in midweek and the Premier League visit of Newcastle on Saturday.