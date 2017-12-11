FA make enquiries into Manchester derby tunnel fracas

The Football Association has asked both Manchester United and Manchester City to provide a report about the tunnel altercation which took place at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Following City’s 2-1 win, the visiting team were very vocal in their celebrations which led to a reported fracas in the tunnel between both sets of players.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho reportedly had a carton of milk thrown at him in the area. He did not get splattered, though a member of United’s staff did.

Meanwhile, Citizens assistant coach Mikel Arteta reportedly suffered a cut to the head during the incident.

Arteta was pictured covering his face when he arrived at Manchester City’s training ground on Monday morning.

It is understood that United’s players and staff were irritated by the extent of City’s celebrations, and this caused a reaction which sparked the fracas.

However, referee Michael Oliver’s match report did not include these details and so the FA has decided to make enquiries. Both clubs have until December 13 to provide a response.