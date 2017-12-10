Conte waves goodbye to the title

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says the champions are out of the Premier League title race following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham.

The Blues were unable to recover from an early goal by Marko Arnautovic, leaving them nine points behind league leaders Manchester City, who can add three points to that lead in Sunday’s derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“To talk about the title race after a defeat I think is a bit strange,” Conte said after the loss at the London Stadium.

“Especially as this is the fourth defeat this season in 16 games. When you have this task, it is impossible to think that you are in the title race.

“It is impossible. My experience is this, if you want to stay in the race for the title, in the first part of the season you can lose once, twice.”

“We lost the game against West Ham, it was very because we started badly and conceded this goal and it was difficult to come back. I saw the same game against Manchester City, where Manchester City attacked for the whole game against the whole team behind the ball.

“But City found a way to score. Instead we created the chances but didn’t take them. Now we are talking about the defeat. Many players were tired. It is normal when you play in a few days.

“We started our pre-season with the same players, a lot are playing almost always, and for sure you have to pay something for this.”