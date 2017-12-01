Man City target Evans to hold WBA talks

Jonny Evans will discuss his future with new West Brom boss Alan Pardew, with both Arsenal and Manchester City eyeing the centre-half.

Ex-Manchester United defender Evans was a target for both the Gunners and City last summer, yet both were unsuccessful in the bids they tabled with the Baggies.

The pair retain their interest in the 29-year-old though and could make fresh moves in January, when he will have only 18 months remaining on his contract.

Pardew – appointed by West Brom this week – will have to decide whether to build his team around Evans, or sacrifice the club captain to fund a January spending spree.

“I think the assurance I need is probably from Jonny more than anybody,” said Pardew.

“He’s a fabulous player and very important for the club so I will have a good old discussion with him.

“I know from my experience at Newcastle you can lose key players in January, you need to be on your guard to replace them.

“I will have to see how we go and assess the squad quickly. It’s good enough to stay up but when I look at the clubs who are involved, particularly around the relegation area, I know they’re going to do business. You can’t take our eye off that.”