Brighton and Palace ends in stalemate

Brighton and Crystal Palace both had their chances at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday, but the Premier League clash finished goalless.

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Crystal Palace 0

Ryan saves from Benteke and Zaha

Dunk goes close for hosts

Hennessey keeps Eagles in contest

Murray sees header cleared off the line

Match Summary

The Eagles nearly went in front inside the opening 15 minutes, but were denied by a superb double save by Wayne Hennessey inside the opening 15 minutes. Lewis Dunk and Jose Izquierdo then threatened to break the deadlock for Chris Hughton’s side at the other end.

After the interval, Anthony Knockaert and Dunk went close before Dale Stephens hit a shot just wide. A late penalty appeal was turned down when Shane Duffy went to ground after a tussle with Mamadou Sakho.

FT: Albion claim another point after a goalless draw at the Amex. Few clear-cut chances in the game, but Ryan produced a fine double save in the first half. Murray had firm header cleared off the line after the break. #BHAFC 0 #CPFC 0 #BHACRY pic.twitter.com/429DZHcXxk — BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) November 28, 2017

Match Report

It was a tight opening 10 minutes with both teams probing but keeping it tight. However, Palace were incredibly close to opening the scoring in the 14th minute.

From Hennessey’s goal-kick, Christian Benteke flicked the ball on towards Wilfried Zaha, who played it back to him, and the Belgium international saw his low shot saved by Mathew Ryan. From the rebound, the keeper made a brilliant stop from Zaha’s close range follow-up.

Brighton had their own chance to take the lead in the 21st minute. From a corner, Dunk got his head on the ball but saw his goal-bound effort saved by Hennessey.

Six minutes later they came close again as Izquierdo skipped inside a challenge and fired a strike on goal. However, the visiting keeper beat his shot away with Stephens blasting the rebound over the bar on his weaker left foot.

RH: Satisfied with a point and probably a fair result. This was a derby game and one we could not lose. I thought we defended well. Given our attacking options I felt we could've done more, but didn't capitalise on the moments we had.#CPFC #BHACRY — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 28, 2017

After the break, Knockaert curled in a free-kick which Hennessey was able to claw away from danger. Moments later Dunk saw a clever back-heel go into the side-netting as the hosts pushed for the opener.

In the 72nd minute Stephens came close when he fired a low strike that whistled just wide of the post from outside the box, while 10 minutes later, Glenn Murray saw his header cleared off the line by Andros Townsend.

In a rare counter, Zaha spun away from two defenders before feeding Benteke, who found Ruben Loftus-Cheek, although his strike was easily collected by Ryan.

In injury time, Duffy went to ground in the box under a challenge from Sakho, but no penalty was awarded as the two clubs had to settled for a share of the spoils.