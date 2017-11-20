End of the road for Pulis at West Brom

West Bromwich Albion have sacked manager Tony Pulis with the club languishing a point above the relegation zone just three months into the new season.

The Premier League club took the decision following the Baggies’ 4-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

The loss was West Brom’s fourth in a row and sixth of the season, with their only two league victories coming in the first weeks of the campaign.

Albion have today terminated the contract of Head Coach Tony Pulis. Assistant Head Coach Gary Megson has agreed to take charge of first-team affairs until further notice.

Chairman John Williams released a statement on the club’s official website: “These decisions are never taken lightly but always in the interests of the Club.

“We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing.

“We would like to place on record our appreciation of Tony’s contribution and hard work during a period of transition for the Club which included a change of ownership. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Assistant manager Gary Megson will take temporary charge of the side, ahead of games against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend and Newcastle United next Tuesday.