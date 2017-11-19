Guardiola not happy after Stones injury

Manchester City defender John Stones could be out for up to six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury during his side’s 2-0 win at Leicester on Saturday.

The England defender pulled up after around 30 minutes at the King Power Stadium and was substituted, with Pep Guardiola later confirming that Stones could need “maybe six weeks off”.

The Man City manager then seemed to suggest that playing two friendlies for England last week had somehow contributed to Stones’ injury.

“I understand Gareth Southgate. He prepared the team for the World Cup in Russia. He is the manager, so he can take the decisions.

“I understand completely Gareth [has] to take the decisions for the best.

“[Stones] was in a good, good condition. He was perfect leading the back four and has the personality to play not only with the ball but also without it.

“But that has happened with this amazing FIFA and UEFA calendar – at the end the players go down.

Stones injury is a big blow for City. Perhaps a chink of light for the chasing pack as Kompany’s fitness can’t be relied upon and Mangala not good enough #mcfc — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) November 18, 2017

“You play 90 minutes, 90 minutes, 90 minutes and then go to your international team and play two 90 minutes that don’t count for anything in terms of points.

“At the end, these kind of things happen. That’s why I will rotate the team because, if not, many players will go out.”

City will now be without Stones for their Champions League game at home to Feyenoord in midweek.