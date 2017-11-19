Mourinho, fans hail influence of returning Pogba

Jose Mourinho hailed the return of star midfielder Paul Pogba after the Frenchman’s return inspired Manchester United to their best performance in several weeks in the 4-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

Pogba set up the first goal for Anthony Martial and grabbed the third goal as Mourinho’s men scored four goals for the first time since September, around the time that Pogba was injured.

After the game, a visibly relieved United manager praised the influence of his 89 million pound man.

“He affects our football,” said Mourinho. “When he was injured I decided to close my mouth, we cannot be crying, we have to find solutions that we have.

“But we all know – myself, and the fellow players – that some players influence the level of the team.

“So with him we had much more creation. It looks like he was not out, he come back with a great performance, really great performance, great influence in the game.”

7 – Paul Pogba has been directly involved in seven goals in his last six @premierleague appearances (three goals and four assists). Belated. pic.twitter.com/8aloeWpOSv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017

Pogba was pulled off after 70 minutes, a move Mourinho said was just a precaution after a two month lay-off.

He added: “I agree with him he had to make the decision of coming out if he feels the first sign of fatigue because we don’t want to go over the limit, so he played a little bit more than an hour and for that hour it looked like he wasn’t for such a long time without playing football.

Fans were also happy about Pogba’s return.

Romelu Lukaku back to goal scoring ways as soon as Paul Pogba returns. Not one bit surprised. So instrumental. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) November 18, 2017

United slump without creative quality in the middle, the second he’s back it’s another 4 goals. You muppets still doubting Pogba? pic.twitter.com/J2ErrK8aAP — Stephen Howson ?? (@MrStephenHowson) November 18, 2017

Pogba. Wow. It’s almost as if being without your best player for two months makes a difference to how well you play ? — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) November 18, 2017

I totally get the Pogba scrutiny given his price. But, banter aside, any honest person can see his quality. He's a gem. — Yomi Kazeem (@TheYomiKazeem) November 18, 2017

In the six matches Pogba has started this season, United have averaged 3.2 goals per game. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) November 18, 2017