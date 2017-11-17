Noble hopes Moyes makes an instant impact

West Ham captain Mark Noble is determined to give new manager David Moyes a winning start when the Irons clash with Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Moyes is preparing for his first competitive game in charge of West Ham, after taking over from Slaven Bilic, and Noble is hopeful the change of management will have an immediate impact.

West Ham United can confirm the appointment of David Moyes as the Club’s manager. pic.twitter.com/AIOWnHWn27 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 7, 2017

"Sunday’s game at Watford will be a tough one, as every game is at this level in the Premier League," Noble revealed on the club's official website.

"We haven’t won on the road yet this season, mainly because we haven’t played well enough.

"I am hoping the new manager situation can have a big impact and we can go to Vicarage Road and get a result.

"In all honesty, winning is all that matters in this league and winning breeds confidence. We need to win games and I’m sure the manager and his staff will set the team up to go there and win on Sunday.

"We need to win games at this point and if we can get back-to-back wins, we can start to move up the table."

The Hammers have struggled for form this season and have dropped into the bottom three after claiming only two wins in 11 games thus far.