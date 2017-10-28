Angry Conte blasts Ancelotti return rumours

Furious Antonio Conte has blasted speculation that his Chelsea position is under scrutiny after reports linking Carlo Ancelotti with a return to Stamford Bridge.

The reigning Premier League champions are nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City heading into this weekend’s games after an inconsistent start to the season.

That has prompted stories suggesting that Ancelotti – sacked by Bayern Munich last month – could be in line for a Chelsea return, yet Conte labelled those suggestions as “bull****”.

“If I see the past it happened the same with a lot of managers. A lot of bull****,” said Conte.

“They try to create problems between me, the club and the players. If someone is happy to continue to write this, I answer very well in the past.

“I am answering very well about these different issues.”

There have also been reports that Chelsea’s players have been texting former coach Steve Holland and expressing their eagerness for his return after he left the club to become England’s full-time assistant manager during the summer.

Conte was equally disgruntled with those suggestions.

He said: “This is a lack of respect. I can accept to write the club is ready to sack me and the story with the players.

“I can accept this but to put another person in this way, I think this is incorrect and it is not good that this person has to send me a message to tell me: ‘I am sorry but this is not true, I am sorry, if you want to do an interview, I am ready.’

“Why put another person in this bull****? If you want to hit me, hit me. This is incorrect and I hate this type of situation.”